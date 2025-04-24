Ecole Globale International Girls’ School hosts 3rd Edition of ‘The Doon Cup’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: Ecole Globale International Girls’ School is hosting the third edition of the Doon Cup from 23 to 25 April. A total of nine schools are competing in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories: Hopetown Girls’ School (Dehradun), Him Jyoti School (Dehradun), Pinegrove (Himachal), Ecole Globale International Girls’ School (Dehradun), Wynberg Allen School (Mussoorie), Woodstock School (Mussoorie), The Asian School (Dehradun), The Unison World School (Dehradun), and Modern School Vasant Vihar (Delhi).

The event kicked off with a warm welcome for the participating teams, who marched to the school auditorium for the formal introduction of the teams and officials, followed by a group photograph. The Opening Ceremony was graced by Jyoti Ann Burrett, a distinguished Indian professional footballer currently playing for Royal Rangers in the FD Women’s League. A former athlete of exceptional talent, Burrett’s sports journey also includes representing the University of Exeter’s football team during her master’s in Sports and Health Science. She was part of the 23-member squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in 2014.



In her address, Burrett wished the teams the best of luck, encouraging them to play with sportsmanship and fair play, setting the tone for the tournament.

The day began with all teams taking an oath, followed by the declaration of the series’ official opening by the Chief Guest. An exhibition match featuring the coaches was held, adding to the day’s excitement.

All the matches were captivating, filled with electrifying dribbles, powerful shots, and skilful displays that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Day 1 of the Doon Cup proved to be an unforgettable showcase of talent and sportsmanship.

With two more days of intense competition ahead, the Doon Cup promises more thrilling action and unforgettable moments.