Transport Dept acts against scooters, four-wheelers parked on the roadside in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 12 Jun: The administration and transport department are working to get rid of the frequent traffic jams in Mussoorie. For this, action was taken by transport department personnel under the leadership of ARTO Rajendra Viratia against the scooters and vehicles parked on the roadside, here. On this occasion, dozens of scooters and four-wheelers were also seized.

Viratia said that there have been continuous complaints that unauthorised parking of scooters and four-wheelers on the roadside was creating traffic jams in many areas of Mussoorie. Action has been taken on this by a joint team of the Municipal Council, Mussoorie Police and Transport Department. He said that scooters parked on the roadside at Picture Palace, Upper Malod, Spring Road and Gandhi Chowk have been seized, while action was also taken against four-wheelers. He said that parking of vehicles is not allowed on the roadside, but it is seen that many scooter operators do so, which causes traffic jams. He said that many taxi drivers on Upper Mall Road also park their taxis on the roadside, for which challans were issued. He added that no plan is successful without public participation. He appealed to the public not to park their vehicles and scooters on the roadside. After the instructions of the Chief Secretary, it is mandatory for both the people in two-wheelers to wear helmets. People are being continuously made aware about this and action is being taken against those who are violating the rules. He said that the Transport Department keeps running awareness campaigns about road safety and traffic rules through various mediums from time to time so that people and the young generation can become aware.