Trivendra Rawat raises demand in Lok Sabha for improved rail connectivity in Haridwar constituency

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 18 Mar: Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat raised several key public interest issues concerning the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament and drew the attention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw towards the need for strengthening rail infrastructure in the region.

Reminding the government of the increasing traffic pressure in Haridwar, Laksar, Roorkee and Dehradun, as well as the preparations required for the upcoming Kumbh 2027, Rawat placed a series of crucial demands before the Centre while raising the issue in Lok Sabha. He emphasised upon the urgent need for construction of Road Under Bridges (RUBs) near smaller railway stations on the Laksar–Roorkee and Roorkee–Saharanpur rail sections to ease congestion and ensure smooth movement of traffic.

He further stated that the construction of an RUB in the Raiwala cantonment area on the Haridwar–Dehradun railway line is of strategic as well as civilian importance. Referring to the increasing traffic load between the Vidhan Sabha building and Defence Colony in Dehradun, he also demanded construction of an RUB in that stretch to provide relief to local residents.

The MP also sought clear information on the current status of the proposed expansion of Harrawala railway station in Dehradun. In addition, he urged the Railways to introduce shuttle or passenger train services on the Haridwar–Laksar–Saharanpur rail section to provide accessible, affordable and improved transport facilities to daily commuters.

Rawat stated that the objective of these demands is to make daily life more convenient for citizens, ensure a safer and more organised traffic system, and strengthen infrastructure also in view of a major global event like Kumbh 2027. He expressed confidence that the Ministry of Railways will take positive steps on these public interest issues, which would greatly benefit both local residents and visiting pilgrims.