Delegation thanks CM for road approvals in Chinyalisaur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Regional representatives from Chinyalisaur in district Uttarkashi, today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence here today. The delegation was led by BJP State In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan. The public representatives expressed their gratitude for the administrative and financial sanction granted to the Ban­gaon Chopda Kaslana motor road and the Diwarikhaul Jokhni motor road.

On this occasion, the CM emphasised that the development of all regions of the state is the government’s objective. He stated that road connectivity and other essential facilities are being extended to villages across Uttarakhand. He also urged the representatives to play an active role in the implementation of development schemes in their respective areas.

On this occasion, former Mandal President Chain Singh Mahra, Vijay Badoni, former Block Pramukh Shailendra Kohli, former District President of the Pradhan Organisation, Uttarkashi, Jagbir Rawat, District President of Krishak Krishi Udyami, Uttarkashi, Balbir Rawat, former Organisation Secretary, ABVP, Prahlad Rana, President of the Former Soldiers State Agitators’ Organisation Mahabir Singh Chauhan, Kulbir Singh Rawat, District Vice President of Yuva Morcha Nitesh Rawat, Vipin Bisht, Kuldeep Rawat, and Manjeet Rana were among those present.