Trivendra Singh Rawat discusses key development issues with Yogi Adityanath

Garhwal Post Bureau

LUCKNOW, 13 Sep: Member of Parliament from Haridwar and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow late Friday evening. On this occasion, he also discussed matters of regional and constituency importance with the UP Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Rawat raised three major issues. He sought the expansion of the IIT Roorkee campus by requesting that land falling under Uttar Pradesh within the campus premises be made available to the institution to strengthen its progress in research, innovation, and higher education. He also urged swift implementation of the Iqbalpur–Nagal irrigation project to increase agricultural productivity and boost irrigation facilities for farmers. In addition, he stressed upon the need for a comprehensive and long-term plan for the Roorkee–Manglaur canal, emphasising that it would ease the hardships of farmers along the canal and promote wider regional development .

Yogi Adityanath assured Rawat that the concerns raised by him would be taken up with due seriousness and promised full cooperation from the state government to facilitate positive outcomes.