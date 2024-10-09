U’chal University receives project under Erasmus+ with International Slavic University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Uttaranchal University has achieved recognition through its selection for the Erasmus+ project along with International Slavic University, Macedonia. Mihaela Gjorcheva, MBA, Vice President of the Management Board at the International Slavic University, Macedonia, has congratulated Jitender Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University for this achievement.

On this occasion, Ankita Joshi, Vice President, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Abhishek Joshi, Director-SA & IT services, Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, In-Charge, Office of International Affairs, and Dr Sumit Chaudhary, Director, UIT, were also present. The Erasmus+ project aims to promote academic and cultural mobility between students of the two universities. Mihaela Gjorcheva highlighted the significance of this collaboration, which will see participants from India traveling to North Macedonia and vice versa. The initiative will provide students with unique opportunities for academic growth and cross-cultural experiences. Comprehensive support will be provided to all participants throughout their mobility period, ensuring a rewarding exchange for both institutions.

Gjorcheva then delivered two insightful guest lectures, focusing on ‘Practical use of AI in the analysis of academic papers and materials’ at the Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, and ‘Consumer expectations and brand responses in social media firestorms’ at the School of Liberal Arts.

The lectures concluded with engaging Q&A sessions, at which students and faculty members discussed the benefits of such international programmes in enhancing global learning and cooperation.