UJPAH, UCOST hold event on importance of Herbs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jun: The ‘Universities Journal of Phytochemistry and Ayurvedic Heights’ (UJPAH) hosted a collaborative event with the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), here, on 29 June. The programme began with Dr S Faroog, Chief Editor, UJPAH, providing an introduction of the event.

Dr Himmat Singh, Associate Editor, UJPAH, introduced the journal and its objectives, its structure, and efforts for its improvement.

The highlight of the event was release of the latest issue, which aims to provide opportunities and encouragement to young and upcoming scientists to publish their scientific achievements, particularly in phytochemistry.

Dr Arun Kumar Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Ayurved University (UAU), emphasised the urgent need for Ayurveda to intervene and provide effective herbal medicines, which he described as a protective asset to the medical world and humanity.

Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor, Assam University, expressed concern over the exploitation of herbs and noted that the journal would reflect the success stories of herbal research.

Prof Onkar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU), highlighted the role of artificial intelligence, emphasising that, while it has its drawbacks, it should be used wisely.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, spoke about the Himalayas as a source of herbs, highlighting the numerous universities and institutions in the region. He noted that Uttarakhand is a growing hub for science and technology. He also discussed Ayurveda and congratulated everyone on the release of the journal.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr IP Saxena, Editor, UJPAH. The programme was attended by students of various colleges in Dehradun, researchers, officers of various scientific institutes, UCOST & RSC officials and staff members making the day both educational and impactful.