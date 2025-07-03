U’khand is currently fastest growing state: Vishwas Dawar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Jul: In recent years, Uttarakhand has witnessed rapid infrastructure growth, making it one of the fastest developing states in India. Vishwas Dawar, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Infrastructure Monitoring Council and senior BJP leader, shared his views in an exclusive conversation with Garhwal Post about the infrastructure growth in Uttarakhand. Here are excerpts from the interview:

The government has been making huge claims regarding infrastructure growth in Uttarakhand what is your opinion in this regard?

In the past few years, Uttarakhand has emerged as the fastest growing state in the country. This accelerated growth is the result of the clear vision and strong leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, complemented by the generous help and unwavering support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA Government at the Centre.

Given that Uttarakhand is a small hill state with environmental constraints, how has this level of development been achieved as is being claimed?

Indeed, being a small hill state with 71 percent of its area under forest cover, Uttarakhand was always perceived as a region with significant sustainability challenges and a limited scope for industrial expansion. But with the right vision and well-defined priorities, especially under the successive BJP governments and particularly under CM Dhami’s leadership, we’ve managed to achieve development across almost every sector.

The journey began with the special industrial package announced by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He extended this package to Uttarakhand despite the fact the state was then ruled by the ND Tiwari led Congress government. Sadly, when the NDA lost power at the Centre in 2004, the package was curtailed, which severely impacted the state’s industrial development. However, things took a positive turn in 2014 when BJP came back to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Although he had a strong emotional and cultural connection with Uttarakhand, there was a lack of cooperation from the Congress-led state government at the time. Real alignment only came in 2017 when the BJP formed the government in Uttarakhand as well. That’s when priorities were aligned and development truly picked up pace again.

Has the investors’ response matched the government’s efforts?

Certainly. For the first time, a global investors’ meet was held in Uttarakhand, and another was hosted under CM Dhami. These events gave industrial growth a fresh push. As a result of the special efforts made by the Dhami government, new projects worth over Rs 90,000 crores have already been grounded, with many more in the pipeline. Several companies have chosen to expand their base and production in the state, and many others are showing eagerness to invest here.

How significant is infrastructure in achieving holistic development for the state?

Infrastructure development is critical if we are to ensure widespread progress and improved welfare for the people. Under Dhami, the state’s GDP has already grown 1.5 times and is expected to double soon, as promised by the CM. The capital expenditure outlay has also seen a major boost, and the capital outlay now stands at over Rs 15,000 crores, which is an impressive figure for a small state like ours. Importantly, there’s been no default in loan or interest payments. Contrast this with Himachal Pradesh under Congress rule, which has struggled with loan repayments and paying salaries to government employees. Uttarakhand too had faced serious financial mismanagement during the Congress regime, but that’s now a thing of the past. We’re not just back on track—we’re well on our way to becoming a leading state in India.

What’s being done to leverage Uttarakhand’s natural advantage in tourism?

Tourism remains one of our core sectors, and the government is actively working to develop 30 new destinations. Renowned hospitality brands like Taj, Radisson, and Oberoi are investing in five-star and seven-star hotels and resorts in the state. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway project is in an advanced stage of development, and with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway set to be inaugurated soon, tourism is poised for a major boom.

Is urban development keeping pace with this growth, especially in Dehradun?

To manage the surge in traffic expected with increased tourism, two elevated city road projects are being developed along the Rispana and Bindal rivers. These are no longer just on paper and actual groundwork has begun. Overall, air, road, and rail connectivity has seen an unprecedented boost in the past few years.

What’s happening on the transportation front?

CM Dhami is actively pursuing the Centre to introduce more trains from Dehradun, Haridwar, and the Kumaon region. The Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line is also making notable progress. Additionally, internal road connectivity has improved drastically, which is crucial not only for ease of access but also for swift response during natural disasters.

Beyond infrastructure and industry, how is the government handling disaster management and social welfare?

CM Dhami is deeply committed to both these areas. Uttarakhand’s unique geography makes it prone to cloudbursts, landslides, and earthquakes. The state government recognises the value of every life and has strengthened disaster management protocols accordingly. In instances such as recent landslides in the Kedar Valley, the CM personally monitored rescue operations, ensuring minimal damage and loss of life. On the social welfare front, schemes aimed at empowering women—especially in hill regions—have been very successful. Over one lakh women have now become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, enjoying financial independence and security.

What about other urban infrastructure concerns like sanitation and waste management?

Urban development is very much a priority. When I was overseeing Pollution Control, I began focusing on better garbage management. I’m glad to see that under the current CM there has been a major transformation. Massive garbage dumps like the one at Shishambara in Dehradun are being cleared rapidly, and similar backlogs in Rudrapur have been effectively tackled. Projects relating to sewerage, drainage, and streetlighting are also progressing steadily.

Recognising the vital role of power generation, the government has launched several new hydropower projects. Stalled projects have been revived too, thanks to the proactive efforts of CM Dhami.