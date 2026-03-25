U’khand media delegation meets Governor of Odisha

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: A vivid example of the tradition of dialogue and national unity was witnessed when a delegation of senior journalists from Uttarakhand called on the Governor of Odisha, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today. The interaction evolved into a meaningful exchange of ideas, experiences, and developmental perspectives between the two culturally rich states.

The 13-member delegation led by Assistant Director Sanjeev Kumar Sundriyal is on a press tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

During the interaction, the visiting journalists highlighted Uttarakhand’s unique geographical, cultural, and spiritual identity, often referred to as “Devbhoomi”, known for its prominent pilgrimage destinations, tourism, and natural beauty.

The Governor acknowledged these aspects and noted the similarities between Odisha and Uttarakhand in terms of spiritual heritage and tourism potential. He observed that the Jagannath Temple in Puri and Kedarnath Temple are both significant pillars of Indian faith, symbolising the country’s enduring spiritual unity.

Highlighting Odisha’s development trajectory, the Governor stated that the state is steadily emerging as a prosperous region, achieving notable progress in economic growth as well as social and infrastructural development. He added that welfare schemes of the government are reaching the people effectively. Referring to areas previously affected by Left Wing Extremism, he noted that the situation has been largely brought under control through coordinated efforts of the Central and State Governments, enabling development to reach previously isolated regions. Tribal areas, in particular, have witnessed improvements in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

On industrial development, the Governor described Odisha as a mineral-rich state and emphasised that investments in sectors such as aluminium and other core industries have accelerated economic growth.

Speaking on infrastructure, he highlighted the expansion of world-class road networks, railway corridors, and ports, supported by enhanced budgetary allocations from the Central Government. He also underlined investments in semiconductor and IT sectors, positioning Odisha as an emerging IT and education hub. The Governor commended the state’s universities and higher education institutions for promoting quality education, research, and innovation.

Sharing his personal association with Uttarakhand, Dr Kambhampati recalled his visit to the state during 2012–13, where he observed its development model. He referred to the industrial package introduced under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for Uttarakhand, noting its transformative impact on regions such as Rudrapur by generating large-scale employment.

He also appreciated the rapid pace of infrastructure development across the country, particularly acknowledging the contributions of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In this context, he cited the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway as a notable example, which is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance tourism, trade, and connectivity.

Emphasising the importance of such inter-state engagements, the Governor stated that sharing experiences and best practices can accelerate development across the country. He also highlighted the crucial role of the media as a mirror of society and urged journalists to disseminate accurate, factual, and positive information.

In his concluding remarks, the Governor stated that Odisha has moved beyond earlier perceptions of backwardness and is now scripting a new narrative of growth, prosperity, and opportunity. He expressed hope that such interactions would continue, further strengthening the process of nation-building. The delegation comprised senior journalists Avikal Thapliyal, Arun Pratap Singh (Garhwal Post), Atul Bartaria, Avnish Premi, Navin Thaledi, Manoj Ishtwal, Arun Sharma, Dinesh Kukreti, Sheeshpal Gusain, Pawan Nautiyal, Mahavir Chauhan, Ram Anuj and Rishabh Kapoor.

Later the delegation visited National Rice Research Institute (ICAR) in Cuttack and learnt about the ongoing research on high protein rice varieties and draught resistant rice varieties.