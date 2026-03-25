Temple & Gen Z Post Office inaugurated on U’chal University Campus

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: A unique confluence of faith and modernity was witnessed at Uttaranchal University. The occasion was the inauguration ceremony of a grand temple and a ‘Gen Z’ Postal Extension Counter within the university campus. Shashi Shalini Kujur, Chief Postmaster General of the Uttarakhand Postal Circle, was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Anuradha Joshi, Vice Chairperson of the University’s Governing Body, attended as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by the University Chancellor, Jitendra Joshi, and was anchored by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna.

The programme commenced with the inauguration of the very first ‘Gen Z’ Postal Extension Counter of Dehradun. On this occasion, a customised ‘My Stamp’ and a special cover featuring the university’s theme were also released.

Continuing the proceedings, a temple was also inaugurated within the university campus. Within this temple, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed for the idols of the Shiva Parivar (Lord Shiva and his family), the Ram Darbar, Goddess Saraswati, and Goddess Durga. The construction of this temple sparked a wave of joy among the university’s students, faculty, and staff.

In his address, Jitendra Joshi shared that his father, the late Sureshanand Joshi, had served in the Postal Department. He noted that he and his family had not only observed the services and functioning of the Post Office from close quarters but had truly lived that experience. Speaking of his father’s struggles and his service to the Post Office, Joshi became visibly emotional. He remarked that this Post Office situated right outside his own office would serve as a constant reminder of his father, ensuring that his blessings would forever remain upon him and his family.

In her address, Shashi Shalini Kujur stated that the ‘Gen Z’ Extension Counter established within the Uttaranchal University campus represents not merely the introduction of a new facility, but rather a powerful bridge connecting tradition with modernity. This initiative has been undertaken specifically with the objective of connecting the younger generation with postal services, thereby enabling them to avail themselves of modern digital and financial services alongside traditional ones. Through this extension counter, university students will now have convenient access to mail services, parcel services, and various financial services—such as savings accounts, money transfers, and Aadhaar updates—right within their own campus. This will not only save the students’ time but also allow them to benefit from secure and reliable government services directly at their place of study.

The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including Anusuya Prasad (Director, Postal Services), Sachin Chaubey (Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Dehradun Division), Ankita Joshi (Vice Chairperson), Prof Dharam Buddhi (Vice Chancellor), Project Manager Jagdish Joshi, and Dr Abhishek Joshi (Executive Director).