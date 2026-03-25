41 kg honey produced through Beekeeping at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: On Tuesday, honey was extracted from the beekeeping boxes installed at the Lok Bhavan, here. In the first phase this year, approximately 41 kilograms of honey was obtained from 15 boxes. These beehives were set up within the Lok Bhavan premises during a flower exhibition, and they house bees of the Apis mellifera species.

On this occasion, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), observed the honey extraction process. He stated that beekeeping can play a significant role in economically empowering the people of the state. He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand’s honey will establish a distinct identity at the global level and emerge as a strong brand in the future.

The Governor further emphasised that, along with being a major tourism hub, Uttarakhand should actively promote beekeeping on a wider scale. He noted that the state is naturally endowed with medicinal and aromatic plants, as well as immense potential for organic and natural farming, which can significantly support the growth of beekeeping.

Present on the occasion were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Horticulture Officer Deepak Purohit, National Bee Board member Ajay Saini, along with other officials.