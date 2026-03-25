VoW’s Sachin Chauhan to receive ‘Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: The Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan’s much-awaited awards were announced today. The prestigious “Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman” given to outstanding writers from the state for their literary contribution goes to Jaunsar’s Sachin Chauhan for his translation of Dr Sanjeev Chopra’s book ‘Hum Bharat Ke Rajya Ke Log’.

The young lad who wears many hats is a translator, writer, and host of many professional forums including being the Hindi Vertical Coordinator with Valley of Words for the past five years. He previously worked as a senior writer at the Kumar Group of Industries.

Talking about his book, Sachin states, “The book is an original translation of ‘We the People of the States of Bharat: Making and Remaking of India’s Internal Boundaries’ by Dr Sanjeev Chopra, senior IAS officer and former Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and Festival Director of Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival.”

He added, “To preserve the original spirit of the Hindi translation, the book’s author, historian Dr Sanjeev Chopra, personally co-edited all its 18 chapters.”

Published by Rajkamal Prakashan, the book was released in Dehradun in 2024 by the Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Makwana.

Looking back Sachin says, “A chance discussion in Landour led to months of intensive study, research and editing followed by the translation of this political history book.” He further added, “A special thanks goes out to Someshwar Pandey, Deputy Director of Official Languages, CSIR-IIP, Dehradun, and my close friend Shailendra Kant who stood by me and helped me in every way.”

Sachin dedicated the award to his parents, Pyaro Devi and Dhoom Singh Chauhan, and thanked everyone who have been part of his journey namely his friends and family, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, and Rajkamal Publishers.

Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman” carries a citation and Rs 1 lakh cash prize that will be presented by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a grand ceremony to be held on 30 March at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dehradun.