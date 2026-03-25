Honey extraction carried out at CM’s residence

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Honey extraction was carried out at the Chief Minister’s residence complex here on Tuesday. In the first phase, 60 kilograms of honey was extracted.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials of the Horticulture Department to work towards developing a 3-B garden (Bee-Friendly Garden, Butterfly-Friendly Garden, and Bird-Friendly Garden) in the residence complex and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand has immense potential for beekeeping. He added that the state has abundant flower species, which are conducive to the production of high-quality organic honey. People in the hill areas should be encouraged to produce honey with medicinal properties.

On this occasion, garden in-charge Deepak Purohit and Chairman, Devbhoomi Parvatiya Gramodyog Vikas Sansthan, Herbertpur, Ajay Kumar Saini were also present.