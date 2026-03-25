Maj General PS Rana (Retd) elected President of RWA, JVT Jhajra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Mar: In an election held in Jalvayu Towers (JVT) Colony, Jhajra,

Major General PS Rana (Retd) was chosen President of RWA JVT, which has around 800 apartments.

Air Commodore Amit Verma (Retd) was the Chief Returning Officer (CRO) for this three-day election.

A soldier may retire from service, but never from his sense of duty towards society. The members of JVT also wholeheartedly supported Major General Rana who secured a historic victory for his team in the RWA elections, winning 1793 votes against 108, combined for four posts of the Management Committee.

The spirit of a true soldier never diminishes—whether on the battlefield or in service to society. Last July, when the flood-affected Tons River destroyed the embankment adjoining Jal Vayu Towers, Major General Rana arranged an emergency solution with the help of the Indian Army. Due to his relentless efforts, the reconstruction work of the JVT gabion wall damage is now almost finalised. Although this work is the responsibility of the Irrigation and Agriculture Department, General Rana has been continuously coordinating and staying in touch with all departments to ensure a smooth implementation. Construction of the gabion wall will be completed before this monsoon is the question that is keeping JVT members worried. When the bridge at Nanda Ki Chowki collapsed, during the same flood disaster last year, the embankment near JVT was also damaged, and as a result, the society still faces a serious threat.

Following the construction of the new Dehradun–Paonta Sahib highway, property prices in Jalvayu Towers have also skyrocketed. This has also created practical challenges for the colony, which was originally developed under the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Scheme.

The selection of the Major General in Jalvayu Towers—developed by the Air Force and Naval Housing Board—reflects strong faith a decisive leadership and also symbolises deep cohesion among all three branches of the armed forces.