U’khand origin Manoj Gorkela to receive LLD from Karnataka University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Manoj Gorkela, born in a tribal region of Uttarakhand is being awarded an LLD Degree by Karnataka University, Dharwad, considering his various national and international achievements. Gorkela is the first person from Uttarakhand to whom Karnataka University is giving this honour.

In the field of law, LLD degree is received by those who have specialisation in law. This degree is granted with the consensus of the official executive council of the University, which consists of renowned scholars of different subjects of that University in India.

Deputy Advocate General Manoj Gorkela is being given this Honorary Degree because of his hard work.

Due to the demise of his father in his childhood, and being the eldest son of his family, he has had to carry out family responsibilities from a very young age.

He has given lectures on many subjects such as International Law, Indian Constitution in many Universities across the world, and in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and many universities in India. Apart from this, he has also given lectures to Doctors and professors on Medical Jurisprudence in India’s most prestigious medical college (AIIMS) and has also taught CBI judges at the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

He has also given lectures on legal awareness and knowledge of the Indian Constitution to thousands of army soldiers and officers of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Forest Department, and Police Department in their refresher courses and charged only one rupee for the same. Along with being Deputy Advocate General at the Supreme Court, he represents three states in the Supreme Court. He has been part of landmark cases such as that for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Cryptocurrency, land acquisition, poor children in private schools, mid-day meal, Aadhaar card, new courts and judge’s appointments, etc.

He has represented pro-bono tribal people of India before the Constitutional Bench in the Supreme Court of India. He is also a visiting professor at a University in Madhya Pradesh. He charges only one rupee from the Government of Uttarakhand every month.