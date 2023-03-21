Use traditional knowledge to achieve developmental goals: CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 19 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the First International Veterinary and Ayurveda Seminar organised at the auditorium of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Rishikul, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that India has been a major country since Vedic times to implement traditional knowledge in the field of livestock health through Ayurveda. He said that the fifth Veda, i.e. Ayurveda, which gives the message of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” is an integral part of the rich ancient heritage. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his “Panchpraan” development strategy, has laid emphasis on saving this rich ancient heritage and traditional knowledge to achieve the country’s development goal.

The Chief Minister added that Ayurveda is not only a medical system but also a way of leading an ideal life. It does not only cure diseases but, by adopting Ayurveda, the body could be prevented from getting sick.

He also said that livestock is the great strength of the country, saving which is a primary duty. By using Ayurveda along with human resources the livestock could be kept free of diseases. He said that Ayurvedic veterinary medicine is using herbal resources available in the state for disease prevention and control for animals.

He recalled, “We have understood the importance of Ayurveda very well in the Corona period.”

Expressing concern over the use of antibiotics in treatment of animals more than humans at the present, the Chief Minister said that this situation is extremely harmful not only for animals but also for humans, which can be controlled only by adopting Ayurveda. He said that due to the abundance of herbs in Uttarakhand, Ayurveda has more importance here.

The Chief Minister reminded that, with the cooperation of the Central Government, the state is continuously working in the field of Ayush and Ayurveda and also trying to take the benefits of Ayurveda to the common people. The government is working on priority basis for the operation of 300 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres and establishment of 150 Panchkarma Centres. Efforts are underway to expand employment and the economy through the development of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.

He added that the government has started the State Livestock Mission in the state, under which an investment of Rs 60 crores has been planned. Due to this, seven thousand cattle rearers have got direct employment and ten thousand others indirect employment. He claimed that the world’s richest and most efficient animal health tradition exists in the villages of Uttarakhand. This knowledge can prove to be a revolutionary step in the field of animal health. He declared government is committed to strengthening veterinary services in Uttarakhand. Work on increasing the supply of medicines related to Ayurveda in veterinary hospitals is underway.

Keeping this in mind, a provision of Rs 14.15 crores has been made for the preservation of livestock at Gau Sadans in the present budget, while a separate provision of Rs 2.79 crores has also been made for the cow rearing scheme.

Addressing the event, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj threw detailed light on measures to promote tourism.

Baba Ramdev said that the importance of the cow is as much as that of Ayurveda. He said that through Ayurveda it is possible to cure serious diseases and its future is bright.

Also present on this occasion were KN Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Professor Sunil Joshi, Dr Hemendra Yadav, Prem Chandra Shastri, Harishankar Sharma, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan, former MLA, Laksar, Sanjay Gupta and officials.