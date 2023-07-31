USERC’s First STEM Lab For Differently-Abled Children Inaugurated

STEM

Uttarakhand Science Education & Research Centre’s (USERC)for the, thein the state, wasin Dehradun today.

Inaugurating the lab, Director USERC, Dr Anita Rawat, stressed on the importance of bringing differently abled children into the mainstream platform. She apprised that USERC has been running various programmes to train these children.

She reminded that as many as 40 STEM labs have been opened in the state, but the Dehradun STEM lab is the first lab in the state meant exclusively for differently abled children.

Elaborating on STEM lab, Dr Rawat said the STEM labs were aimed to popularise science amongst the children and also to develop a scientific temperament in them. She apprised that STEM here means Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics.

Learning Tree School Principal Shivani expressed gratitude to USERC for coming up with STEM Lab for the differently abled in Dehradun.

USERC scientist, Dr Om Prakash Nautiyal said serving differently abled children is like serving God. He said STEM labs are part of efforts to make these differently abled children self dependent. He also referred to various activities of USERC.

SPECS Secretary, Dr Brijmohan Sharma informed that SPECS & USERC have jointly conducted various traning programme for students at Learning Tree schools. It included the making of Rakhis and other household decorative items.

As many as 50 children, their parents, teachers and other dignitaries were present on the ocassion. Eminent Psycohologist Dr Reeta Kumar and Dr Deepika Chamoli rendered their services to the event.

Smart Circuit Innovation Private Limited has rendered its technical know-how towards setting up of the STEM Lab.