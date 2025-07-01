Uttarakhand needs to be a “space-technology friendly state”: Dhami

CM participates in Space Conference 2025 focused on Himalayan States’ Role in Viksit Bharat@2047

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the Space Technology and Applications Conference 2025, organised at the Mukhyasevak Sadan at his official residence, here. The event focused on the role of Himalayan states in building a Developed India by 2047. ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan was present as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming scientists and participants from across the country, the Chief Minister said that this conference would be a milestone in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Chief Minister emphasised that space technology is no longer limited to research alone but plays a significant role in communication, agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, education, health, and infrastructure development. He congratulated ISRO and all scientists on the proud moment of IAF officer Shubhashu Shukla hoisting the national flag at the International Space Station, calling it a matter of immense national pride. He added that Shukla’s contribution would lay a solid foundation for future space missions including Gaganyaan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated a dashboard developed by ISRO and UCOST to make Champawat a model district, and also unveiled a publication by ISRO. He reiterated the state government’s strong commitment to promoting science and technological innovation, mentioning that significant progress is being made in establishing Science City, Innovation Centres, and cutting-edge laboratories in areas such as AI, robotics, and drones. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this conference would play a key role in making Uttarakhand a “space-technology friendly state”, contributing to its sustainable development.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan highlighted that India launched its first rocket in 1963. Since then, India has launched over 100 rockets. Until 1975, India had no satellites of its own, but today, it possesses 131 satellites. Satellites are playing a vital role in sectors such as TV broadcasting and communication. He said ISRO is currently working on a human space programme and a rocket capable of launching payloads up to 75,000 kg into low Earth orbit, expected to be completed in around 27 days.

He recounted how Indian rockets were once transported on bicycles, but today India holds multiple world records. India was the first country to detect the presence of water molecules on the Moon, the first to land on the Moon’s South Pole, and the fourth to study the Sun with Aditya-L1. India also succeeded in its first attempt at reaching Mars’ orbit, becoming the fourth country to do so. The country aims to establish its own space station by 2030 and send astronauts to the Moon by 2040. He affirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is achieving new milestones and will certainly become a Developed India by 2047.

Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre, Dr Prakash Chauhan said that satellite data is now integral to people’s daily lives. In Uttarakhand, livestock data has been digitised. During the Rishiganga-Chamoli disaster, satellite-based mapping and data were used in national-level policymaking and Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA). He emphasised how Earth Observation, satellite communication, and navigation have transformed lives. In Uttarakhand, satellite data is being used for disaster response, forest conservation, forest fire mapping, glacier lake monitoring, and prediction of cloudbursts and floods.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan stated that Uttarakhand is focused on adopting space technology and creating permanent scientific infrastructure. He requested ISRO to adopt certain science centres in the state and to provide high-resolution satellite imagery like Cartosat (50 cm resolution) on a real-time and non-commercial basis.

On this occasion, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli, Nitesh Jha, UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant, and several scientists were also present.