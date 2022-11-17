Veterinary doctors will also be paid NPA: Dhami

CM launches 60 mobile veterinary hospital units

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made several important announcements at a function organised by the State Animal Husbandry Department at Survey of India Auditorium in Hathibarkala, here, today.

On this occasion, the CM also launched 60 mobile veterinary hospital units for the state. In one of the major decisions, he announced that the Veterinary doctors working for the government would also be now granted Non-Practicing Allowance. Another major announcement was that the government would now aggressively promote sex sorted semen for artificial insemination of cattle in the state.

On this occasion, he also launched the Goat Valley Scheme and dedicated the Heifer Rearing Farm at Pashulok, Rishikesh, under NABARD funded Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (IRDF) scheme, to the state. Dhami also inaugurated a new training centre in the office premises of the Registrar, Uttarakhand Veterinary Council, Dehradun, and an aggregation-cum-breeding farm under National Cooperative Development Corporation Scheme. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone of a new frozen semen laboratory sponsored by Government of India under the National Gokul Mission.

Addressing the gathering at the function, Dhami said that, with the launch of mobile veterinary units, emergency veterinary services and other departmental services related to animal husbandry would be easily provided at remote hill locations in the state. A toll free number – 1962 – had been issued for this service. He said that the foundation stone of the new laboratory is also being laid in Shyampur under the National Gokul Mission scheme as a result of which the state would benefit in livestock development. Under this scheme, a National Digital Livestock Mission is also being started in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The Chief Minister added that the state is getting full cooperation of the Union Government in every field for which he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that animal husbandry and agriculture are the backbone of the economy of lakhs of families in Uttarakhand. The animal husbandry business, which provides employment to more than 80 percent rural families, is not only the main means of their livelihood, but is also the basis of balanced nutrition in the state. Animal husbandry business contributes 3 percent to the state gross domestic product. As a result of the joint efforts of all the small animal farmers and milk traders, India is currently at the top in the production of dairy products. He said that investment in animal husbandry business could become the main means of development of rural areas.

Dhami said that, for the first time, the largest database of dairy animals is being prepared under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under which, a specific tag is being attached to each dairy animal. India’s digital revolution has also made its presence felt in the dairy sector. The digital payment system developed for the dairy business sector is also an example of changing India. He said that the Prime Minister has described women as the real heroes of the dairy sector, because even today the care of animals is mostly done by women. With the Govardhan Yojana started by the central government, cow dung gas plants are being set up in the villages.

Dhami also claimed that, by effectively implementing the guidelines of the Union Government, the State Government has succeeded in controlling Lumpy Skin Disease completely in the state. To control this disease, more than 6 lakh animals were vaccinated in the state. He said that livestock is also the mainstay of organic agriculture. For this, the government is also making special efforts to take animal dung to organic farms.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, while addressing the gathering, said that the Agriculture Department and Animal Husbandry Department are two sides of same coin. Uttarakhand Goat Valley Village could prove to be a milestone in stopping migration if special focus is given on it. Dr Balyan said that Haryana, Kerala and Uttarakhand are among the leading states in the country in the field of animal husbandry.

During the programme, Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the announcements made by him and added that the demands of veterinary doctors have been accepted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. When Uttarakhand would be celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Animal Husbandry Department will have implemented 5 major schemes which could prove to be a model across the country. Bahuguna added that the mobile veterinary units would soon be equipped with X-Ray and Ultrasound facilities.

Secretary, Animal Husbandry, BVRC Purushottam proposed the vote on thanks. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Rajendra Anthwal, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Government of India Rajesh Kumar, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Prem Kumar were among those present.