Vijay Kumar and Gyaneshwari Yadav Shine;  bag Gold in  Wrestling Championships

By Niharika Singh

DEHRADUN, 30 Jan: On Day 2 of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh made a strong entry into the medal tally by securing two consecutive gold medals in wrestling . Vijay Kumar dominated the men’s 55kg category, while Gyaneshwari Yadav claimed the top spot in the women’s 49kg category, showcasing remarkable strength and strategy.

In the men’s 55kg weight category, Vijay Kumar delivered an exceptional performance to clinch the gold medal with a lift of 143kg. The competition was fierce, with Maharashtra’s Mukund Aher securing silver with a 139kg lift and Goud Shrinivas claiming bronze with 137kg. Despite the tough challenge from his opponents, Vijay ’s resilience and superior strength helped him take the top spot on the podium.

The women’s 49kg category witnessed another gold for Chhattisgarh as Gyaneshwari Yadav executed a well-planned strategy to lift 102kg and secure victory. She started her campaign with an 80kg lift, gaining an early advantage over her competitors. Maharashtra’s Sarika Singhare and Haryana’s Komal Kohar lifted 100kg each, making the contest highly competitive. However, despite their efforts, they ended up with a combined total of 179kg, falling short of Gyaneshwari ’s winning performance.

Gyaneshwari ‘s ability to maintain her composure and execute her lifts precisely played a crucial role in her victory. Her gold medal win highlighted not just her strength but also her smart approach to the competition.

With these two gold medals, Chhattisgarh has officially opened its account at the National Games, making a bold statement in wrestling . Vijay Kumar and Gyaneshwari Yadav ’s victories showcased their excellence and reinforced their state’s growing presence in national-level wrestling competitions.

The electrifying performances on Day 2 have set a high bar for the remaining events, with fans eagerly looking forward to more thrilling contests in the coming days.