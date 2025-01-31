Congratulations on Uttarakhand’s First Gold Medal: Rekha Arya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: On the remarkable victory of the players, Sports Minister Rekha Arya expressed her appreciation, stating that the Wushu teams from Uttarakhand have performed exceptionally well. “Our first three medals have all come from different Wushu events,” she said.

On Uttarakhand’s first gold medal in the 38th National Games, she congratulated Akom Tapas for the achievement. She also extended her best wishes to Visham Kashyap for winning the bronze medal. She praised the coaches and supporting staff for their excellent preparation of the Wushu team.

Rekha Arya expressed confidence that, as more competitions take place, the other teams from the state would also showcase excellent performances in their respective events.