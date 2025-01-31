Happy to represent U’khand at National Games: Tapas

Achom Tapas wins gold medal for U’khand
By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi
Dehradun, 30 Jan: Uttarakhand won its first gold medal in the 38th National Games. Achom Tapas has won the gold medal for Uttarakhand. Achom is originally from Manipur but has been working in Dehradun for the last One year and he represented the Uttarakhand team with the help of Uttarakhand’s Wushu coach Anjana.
Achom Tapas won the gold medal for Uttarakhand in the Taolu competition of Wushu. Achom is originally from Manipur and has been working in Info and Techno Solution Company, Dehradun for the last one year. Achom‘s father is a teacher in a government school and mother is a housewife.
Achom says that more and more youth in Uttarakhand should learn the techniques of Wushu, so that the name of Uttarakhand shines at the national and international level. Achom has been playing Wushu for the last 10 years. With the help of coach Anjana, he can represent the Uttarakhand team. He shared that he got full support from the company in showing his talent in the National Games, that is why he practiced and won the gold medal. Achom says that Uttarakhand is his karma Bhoomi and like his birthplace, he also has a deep friendship with Uttarakhand. Achom told that after coming from junior to senior, he had to struggle a lot.