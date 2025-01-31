Happy to represent U’khand at National Games: Tapas

Achom Tapas wins gold medal for U ’ khand

By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi Dehradun, 30 Jan: Uttarakhand won its first gold medal in the 38th National Games . Achom Tapas has won the gold medal for Uttarakhand. Achom is originally from Manipur but has been working in Dehradun for the last One year and he represented the Uttarakhand team with the help of Uttarakhand’s Wushu coach Anjana. Achom Tapas won the gold medal for Uttarakhand in the Taolu competition of Wushu. Achom is originally from Manipur and has been working in Info and Techno Solution Company, Dehradun for the last one year. Achom ‘s father is a teacher in a government school and mother is a housewife.