Rahul Bose observes Rugby Sevens Quarter-Final at National Games in Doon 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Indian actor and president of Rugby India, Rahul Bose , visited the Maharana Pratap Stadium here to observe the Rugby Sevens quarter – final match of the 38th National Games . During his visit, he met with the CEO of the 38th National Games , Amit Kumar Sinha, to discuss the games and their preparations.

Sharing an important message for the players, Rahul Bose recalled a key piece of advice from his national rugby coach: “Leave your dead body on the field after the game.” He explained its meaning, saying, “After the game, nothing should be left in your body or mind. All the energy and strength you have must be put into the field.”

Additionally, he mentioned, “Winning and losing are not in your hands, but giving your best is. So, stay happy and enjoy the 38th National Games to the fullest.”