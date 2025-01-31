Karnataka leads Medal Tally at National Games

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 30 Jan: Players from Maharashtra and Karnataka today showcased their dominance at the National Games on the second day of the games. Karnataka clinched three gold medals in swimming, further strengthening its lead. With a victory in road cycling today, Karnataka now tops the medal tally with 6 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze, totalling 9 medals.

In the swimming events held at Haldwani’s International Stadium, Gaulapar, today, Karnataka’s Hari Natarajan secured gold in the 200m freestyle, while Dhinidhi bagged two gold medals in the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly categories.

Manipur holds second place with 4 gold and 4 silver medals, accumulating 8 medals in total. Maharashtra follows in third place with 3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals, totalling 12 medals. Tamil Nadu has won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, while Delhi has secured 2 silver and 1 bronze. Haryana has claimed 1 gold and 1 silver, while Madhya Pradesh has won 4 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

In a proud moment for Uttarakhand, the state secured its first gold medal in Wushu at the National Games yesterday. However, Odisha, Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal are yet to secure a gold medal in the tournament. In the water polo match held yesterday, Maharashtra defeated Haryana 20-0 in a one-sided contest. Bhushan Ganpat Patil of Maharashtra was the star of the match, scoring 5 goals.

It may be reminded here that seven sports competitions are being organised at the mini stadium and international stadium in Haldwani as part of the National Games. Events such as triathlon, kho kho, football, swimming, and diving are already underway, with modern pentathlon and other competitions scheduled in the coming days.

The government claims that the National Games arrangements are being widely praised, and the enthusiasm among spectators for the football matches has been remarkable. Several officials, including Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, attended the competitions to encourage the athletes and boost their morale.