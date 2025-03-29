When the Fruits Fought

By Savitri Narayanan

“Wish I had started a little earlier,” thought Sherkar as he pulled up the shutter and opened his shop. The fruit stall was close to his house, just around the corner near Guptaji’s provision shop. In brisk movements, he swept the front yard, cleaned the racks and arranged the fruits in the trays. He lit the lamp in front of God’s photo, told a prayer and settled down on his stool.

The morning was still early and like any other day, the road grew busier, and customers started walking in. The old man from the house down the lane with his granddaughter, the woman on her way to work in the nearby Aanganwadi, a gentleman on a bicycle to the nearby supermarket – every now and then a customer walked in. Familiar faces, Sherkar greeted them warmly. Deftly he helped them choose the fruits which he weighed and put aside. Then he did the calculations and passed on their bags with a smile. Along with attending to their needs, Sherkar also got into casual conversation with them.

Just like Sherkar and his customers, the fruits too got into their own conversation! Sherkar was fond of the shop which he had owned for many years now. He was meticulous about cleanliness. Also, he kept all the fruits in their places in a very orderly manner. There was no question of overcrowding, misplacement, or any other disorder and confusion.

Naturally, the fruits on the racks were fond of him. Seated comfortably beside each other in their respective baskets or trays, they had a sense of bonding and companionship among themselves. They rarely felt bored as they got a good view of the road and the customers. It was interesting too to watch the goings-on and listen to their conversations.

“Today’s Friday, half the village will be headed for the temple,” said the custard apples.

“Apart from being Friday,” the jackfruit joined the conversation, “Today is Ekadashi too, so more devotees will be there!”

“What difference does it make for you, dear jackfruit?” laughed the pineapple, “Nobody will buy you to be offered in the temple!”

“As if you’ll be offered in the temple,” retorted the jackfruit, “With your thick skin and thorny crown!”

“Look at me,” the apple spoke up from its tray, “Even if I’m expensive, devotees buy me to offer in the temple.”

“They buy me too,” said the orange, “Whether I’m big or small, juicy or not, I get to go to the temple.”

“You all keep arguing but know that there’s something special about me,” said the bunch of bananas dangling on a thread. “Whatever be the occasion, whichever be my variety, I’m offered in all the temples by all the devotees on all the occasions.”

“Enough of the devotees, let’s talk about something else,” the pineapple spoke up. “As far as the fruit juice vendors are concerned, I’m irresistible. As you all know, a glass of pineapple juice with an ice cube or two is very popular among the customers!”

“Pride goes before the fall,” the bunch of grapes said. “Look at us, how popular we are. Juice, salad, desserts or puddings, we’re useful in a variety of ways but aren’t proud like you.”

Seated on his stool, glancing through the newspaper, Sherkar was amused as he listened to the ongoing conversation.

There was some silence before the strawberries spoke up.

“Look at the big fat ones sitting there, so huge and heavy! On the other hand, look at us – beautiful and small in size, we add colour wherever we are! Salad, pudding, deserts – you name it, we’re there!”

The watermelon spoke up loudly, “Learn humility from me! I’m dark pink inside and in summer people are delighted to have a slice or a glass of my juice. The difference is I don’t boast like you!”

‘Don’t miss the shouting,’ Sherkar laughed to himself, “That too about humility!’

“My dear fruits, stop arguing! You’re all mine and, as you just mentioned, each of you is different from each other yet unique in your own way! Instead of arguing, can’t we find reason to be happy? How about valuing our variety and celebrating these differences?”

A customer walked in with a large bag. “Guests for dinner Sherkarji, fruit salad in the menu,” he laughed aloud. “Give me a few of all these fruits in your shop.”

The fruits joined in the laughter and got ready to leave.

(Savitri Narayanan is a retired educationist at present in Goa. A mother and grandmother, loves readig, writing and travelling.)