WICCI U’khand holds meet on ‘Collaboration for Business Development’

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Aug: WICCI Uttarakhand Startup Council organised a meet on ‘Art of Collaboration for Business Development’ on Saturday at SKILL-ED, Balliwala Chowk. This was possible through the efforts of the President, WICCI Start Up Council, Dr Juhi Garg, and Vice President Sugandha Sharma. The event had women entrepreneurs from all walks of life. The major area of the meet was networking and looking out for collaborations to support each other.

It was a gala of women entrepreneurs, artisans, coaches and senior professionals. The event started with a welcome note, followed by a panel discussion in which eminent professionals and distinguished guests presented their views on how to run successful startups. The panel comprised Gaurav Goyal, CEO, Gopal 56, participant Shark Tank, Ankit Agarwal, Founder SKILL-ED, Chairman, Doon Global School, Rajendra Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Industries, Government of Uttarakhand, and Dr Juhi Garg, Founder and CEO Divin Pro and President WICCI Startup Uttarakhand Council. It was moderated by Sugandha Sharma, State Vice President WICCI Startup Council. The panel discussion was followed by a question-answer round, which gave a lot of clarity to the doubts of the people present.

Each member in the house was given four minutes to pitch their business and seek collaborations for better avenues.

Gifting partners included Meraki, The Talk Room, Planet.com, Binevo, Shilpa Creations, DID, Soran Kids Foundation.

Nupur Dubey, Ruchika Bhasin, Swarleen Kaur, Anushree Dua, Soumya Baliwal, Ipsita Das Gupta, Dr Pooja Khanna, Geetanjali Raghav, Gaurangi Rastogi, Priya Gulati, Farha Khan, Taha Siddiqui, Shilpa Arora, Aditi Singhal, Annapurna Barua, Dr Shweta Sachdeva, Jhanvi Arora, etc., were present.