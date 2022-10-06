Wild Life Week celebrations begin at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Graphic Era Hill University launched its Wildlife Week (2 to 8 October) celebrations based on the theme, ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’, here, today. Guest Speaker Dr Madhu Thapliyal, RCU, PG College, Uttarkashi, addressed the gathering and discussed the various issues pertaining to hilly regions, especially Uttarakhand.

First, leopard attacks have become more frequent and, secondly, monkey and wild boars pose a threat to farming. These two issues are directly linked to the conflict between human and animals because the food chain has been disrupted.

Several documentaries on wildlife made by the students were showcased during the event. Alongside, poster making and face painting competitions for students and a slogan writing competition for faculty members was also organised.

On this occasion Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Arvind Dhar sensitised the students on the need to understand and protect wildlife. Head of Department Dr KK Joshi welcomed the dignitaries and talked about the upcoming lectures and competitions to be organised during the week-long celebrations. Dr Avinash Chauhan, Rekha Goswami and other faculty members and students were present on the occasion. Prernaa Sharma was the Convenor of the event.