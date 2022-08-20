Yet another arrest in UKSSSC paper leak case

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Aug: The Uttarakhand Police STF has made another arrest in the UKSSSC Paper Leak case. Ankit Ramola, a resident of Naugaon in District Uttarkashi, was today arrested by the STF and is being interrogated. Ramola is considered to be close to an MLA and a staff member of the MLA’s brother. With the arrest of Ramola, the total number of those arrested in the paper leak scam has now gone up to 19. In addition, the inquiry into yet another scam related to UKSSSC regarding recruitment of Village Development Officers (VDO) is also making progress and some arrests are likely to be made soon in this case too.

Meanwhile, the STF has again warned those who had indulged in copying in the Graduate Level Entrance Examination to surrender before it. Ankit Ramola was arrested after a long interrogation on the basis of sufficient evidence and presented in the court. His arrest has followed the interrogation of Hakam Singh, believed to be the chief conspirator in the paper leak scam. Ramola was brought to the STF headquarters in Dehradun for questioning. He has also been arrested in this case after the evidence was confirmed after long interrogation. Till now, 19 people have been arrested in the UKSSSC Paper Leak case.

STF SSP Ajay Singh has affirmed that candidates who had indulged in copying or buying the leaked question paper would be arrested if they failed to come forward and record their statements.

The Vigilance investigation is also expected to be completed soon in the Village Development Officer (VDO) Recruitment Scam. This recruitment test was also conducted by UKSSSC in 2015-16.