Youth given new lease of life, after complex kidney transplant surgery at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

JOLLY GRANT, 5 Oct: In a complicated kidney ailment case, Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant achieved success in transplanting a kidney of a 19-year-old youth, from Haridwar.

What may be termed as a life-changing surgery may now allow the youngster live a longer, and fulfilling life.

The patient, Anand (name changed), was suffering from a end-stage renal disease. His deteriorated eyesight had complicated matters. Both his kidneys were on dialysis.

After a successful kidney transplant the patient will no longer need dialysis.

The patient first came to HH in a serious condition and his dialysis got underway under the supervision of nephrologist, Dr. Sahbaz Ahmed. His ailment was so severe that even his eyes were impacted, Eye Specialist, Dr. Renu Dhasmana, undertook the treatment of his eyes. Prior to this the patient had also undergone treatment for TB.

Shortly the patient as well as his parents decided to opt for kidney transplantation. They approached the Abdominal Organ Transplantation Department of Himalayan Hospital, where they consulted Transplant Surgeon, Dr Karamveer Singh. Anand’s mother expressed her willingness to donate one of her kidney’s. Endless rounds of consultations and discussions followed. The family was apprised of the complications that could crop up in worst-case scenario. The medical history of the donor was assessed and it was discovered that she had three arteries, instead of just one. This did not augur well for the surgery. But the team of doctors geared up and put in their best of efforts. Finally the team comprising Dr Karamveer Singh, Dr Sahbaz Ahmed, Dr Shikhar Agarwal, Dr Vikas Chandel, Dr Rajive Sarpal, Dr Kim J Mamen, Dr Divya Gupta, Dr Arti Rajput, Dr Mamta Goyal, Dr Ankit Arora, Dr Yasyasvi Dhiman, got together to accomplish the formidable task.

The patient was then put under strict recovery regime. And lo and behold the patient fully recovered in no time and importantly his eyesight too improved considerably.

Anand expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors of Himalayan Hospital on the day he was discharged. He and his family

VC Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana while congratulating the team stated that, “Kidneys with multiple arteries are technically extremely challenging to transplant, and associated with increased risk of vascular complications. We are happy to report this case of successful transplant. I must add here that a careful selection of the kindred kidneys is also detrimental to minimizing the risk of complications.”

Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr SL Jethani too congratulated the team of doctors for yet another milestone achieved in the service of mankind.