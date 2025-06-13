137th Offshore Security Coordination Committee Meeting held

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 12 Jun: The 137th meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) was convened today at New Delhi under the chairpersonship of Director General Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard. The meeting aimed to review the preparedness and effectiveness of the security of India’s offshore installations and enhance joint response mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various organisations including IN, IAF, ICG, MHA, MEA, MoPNG, DGH, IB, DG Shipping, ONGC and State Police forces from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh among other stakeholders.

The committee underscored the imperative of enhancing joint responses to safeguard vital energy infrastructure. Emphasis was placed on strengthening coordination amongst agencies to address emerging challenges and ensure the security of offshore assets.

Addressing the committee, DG Paramesh Sivamani underlined the importance of energy security and insisted on taking all possible measures to ensure the security of offshore assets for their contribution to the Nation’s growth and independence in the field.

The Offshore Security Coordination Committee was constituted in 1978 to ensure the effective functioning of offshore security arrangements. Since then, the committee has contributed effectively in framing policies and providing guidance and resolution to Offshore Defence Area (ODA) related issues.