Masterpiece of Uttarakhandi Cinema: “Mission Devbhoomi”

Film Review

By Dr Anamika Sharma

The making of any movie, regardless of language, serves as a direct reflection of its culture and often acts as a medium for the revival and reformation of pressing social issues. Mission Devbhoomi stands as a bold and timely cinematic endeavour by filmmaker Ravi Mamgain. In the current scenario, this film is a courageous and thought-provoking initiative. Its central theme revolves around a movement confronting critical issues such as girl traffickers and land law exploitation. Through its narrative, the film aims to raise awareness and ignite conversation about these complex and sensitive matters.

Mission Devbhoomi tells the gripping story of a man from the mountains who takes a valiant stand against a girl traffickers’ group to save his beloved sister Anjali. Unlike any previous or upcoming films, this cinematic work sets itself apart—not just as entertainment, but as a mission. It serves as a wake-up call for the people of Uttarakhand to rise in defence of their motherland.

Mission Devbhoomi is a complete cinematic package—thriller, action, drama, tragedy, melody, comedy, and a heartfelt love story—all woven together to create a ground-breaking moment in the history of Uttarakhandi cinema. This film promises a powerful cinematic experience with its compelling screenplay, impactful dialogues, stunning colour grading (DI), mesmerising cinematography, captivating music, and much more. Audiences are in for a visual and emotional journey like never before. The beautiful acting done by Brijmohan Vedwal, Ayushi Juyal, Ravi Mamgain, Shivansha Chand, Neha Mehrotra, Sawan Gairola, Sate Patwal, Anoop V Kathait, Jassi Panwar, Sandeep Chhilbit, Sahil, Pravendra Rawat, Surat Rautela, Usha Rautela, Tribhuwan Chauhan, Brijesh Bhatt, Padam Gusain, Yogesh Saklani, Ambrish Singh, Ram Ravi, Ajay Dev, Deepak Sagar, Ravi Negi, Isha Jakhmola, Rachna Pant, Sonam Baluni and Tanishka Mamgain is a fantabulous reflection of Mission Devbhoomi.

Mission Devbhoomi addresses a burning issue emerging in our once peaceful state. The captivating cinematography of Mission Devbhoomi, crafted by the renowned Yuvi Negi, brings with it the depth and expertise of his remarkable journey in filmmaking. Audiences can expect seat-gripping, adrenaline-charged sequences that will leave them shaken, moved, and fully immersed. Editor Bhagirath Sharma gives the film its final, flawless touch—his mastery turning each frame into a cinematic marvel. The film promises a level of technical excellence and storytelling on par with mainstream Bollywood, yet with a soul deeply rooted in the land of Uttarakhand.

The emotional intensity of the drama is set to resonate not only in the minds but also in the hearts and souls of its viewers. Adding to its beauty, the film features four melodic songs—echoes of the hills—soulfully rendered by Jitendra Panwar, Amit Khare, Saurabh Maithani, and Pratiksha Bamrara. The music, composed by Amit V Kapoor, is another testament to his signature brilliance, elevating the emotional impact of the film.

The entire team behind Mission Devbhoomi deserves credit for their unwavering dedication and pursuit of perfection. Written by Ruchi Mamgain, the creative force behind the earlier blockbuster Pothli, the film presents a gripping narrative rooted in brutal realities. It tells the story of an underground and destructive mission—one that threatens the very sanctity of Devbhoomi. The time has come to confront this threat with unity, strength, and unyielding determination. This is more than a story—it is a call to action, a cinematic appeal urging people to rise in defence of their daughters, sisters, and their land. In his signature style, director Ravi Mamgain once again turns his lens toward a socially critical and nationally relevant issue, delivering what promises to be his most impactful masterpiece yet.

Shot across breath-taking locations including Sumadi, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Chakrata, and Dehradun, Mission Devbhoomi is not just a film—it’s a revolution in motion. The film has been entertaining since 30 May and now entering in the third week with its successful journey of team Mission Devbhoomi. Ravi Mamgain has set an example of perfection and best cinematic output as a sensational director in Uttarakhand film industry.

(The writer is a social thinker and Principal, Drona’s College of Management and Technical Education, Dehradun)