Advisory issued on respecting privacy of Senior Armed Forces Personnel and their families

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Jun: The Ministry of Defence has in an advisory appreciated the continued interest and support of the media in covering the activities, achievements, and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces – the Army, Navy and Air Force. It has stated that media engagement plays a critical role in informing the public and fostering a greater understanding of national security matters.

ln the context of ongoing operations such as Operation Sindoor, senior officers across the Armed Forces have rightfully come into the public eye owing to their leadership roles. It has come to the attention of the Ministry that this increased focus has extended beyond professional coverage into the personal lives of the officers and their families. Media personnel have reportedly approached their residences, attempted to contact family members, and pursued personal coverage unrelated to their official duties.

The advisory states that such actions are deeply inappropriate and potentially compromising to the dignity, privacy, and safety of the officers and their families. While senior officers may serve in prominent public roles, their families remain private citizens and must be treated with due respect and sensitivity.

All media organisations have been advised to refrain from visiting or attempting to contact the private residences or families of serving or retired Armed Forces personnel for personal stories or interviews, unless expressly invited or cleared through official channels. They have been asked to avoid the publication or broadcast of personal details, including residential addresses, photographs of family members, or other non-operational information that is not in the public interest.

The focus of media coverage should be on professional and operational aspects of Armed Forces’ activities and leadership, avoiding speculative or intrusive reporting on private lives.

They are required to respect the boundaries of privacy and operational confidentiality, particularly during periods of active operations or heightened national security.

The Ministry of Defence has reiterated its commitment to transparent and constructive engagement with the media. At the same time, it appeals to all media stakeholders to maintain responsible journalistic standards, respecting the personal space and dignity of those who serve the nation, and their families.