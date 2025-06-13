SBS University shines at World Conference of Physiotherapy 2025 in Tokyo

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun, made a significant mark on the global academic stage at the prestigious World Conference of Physiotherapy 2025, recently held in Tokyo, Japan. The event, organised biennially by the World Congress of Physiotherapy, brought together over 6,000 delegates from six continents, featuring 145 sessions, 700 e-posters, and more than 1,400 printed poster presentations.

Representing India with distinction, the SBSU delegation included Prof (Dr) Maneesh Arora, Dean of Student Welfare; Dr Maitri Chaturvedi (PT), Senior Assistant Professor; and PhD scholars Dr Sandeep Khanna (PT) and Dr Madhulika Sethiya (PT). The team presented five original research papers, all of which were selected for publication in the reputed Physiotherapy Journal by Elsevier.

SBSU’s contributions were widely acclaimed for their scientific rigor, innovation, and practical relevance, placing the university among the leaders in global physiotherapy research. Among more than 120 Indian physiotherapists in attendance, SBSU had the highest representation from a single institution, underlining its growing academic prominence.

The five research papers featured contributions from Prof (Dr) Maneesh Arora, Prof Arun Mozhi, Dr Maitree Chaturvedi (PT), Dr Meena Wadhwa (PT), Dr Sandeep Khanna (PT), Dr Madhulika Sethiya (PT), Shivali Zayale, and Chaitanya Shasbudhe. Notably, Prof Arora’s work explored the use of novel physiotherapy instruments to treat muscular dysfunctions caused by prolonged mobile and computer use. The study emphasised how early intervention can help alleviate pain and prevent long-term complications such as spondylitis, disc degeneration, and arthritis.

Another noteworthy presentation by Dr Maitree Chaturvedi highlighted an indigenously designed insole capable of detecting foot dysfunctions. The insole, developed by SBS alumna Sukanya Dikshit, offers a low-cost diagnostic aid that can be paired with advanced physiotherapy techniques for correction.

Upon their return, the team expressed sincere gratitude to the Chairman (GBSS), SP Singh, President (SBSU) Dr Gaurav Deep Singh, and Vice Chancellor Prof J Kumar for their unwavering support. They also acknowledged the crucial contributions of faculty, students, and associated departments of the university.