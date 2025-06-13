Professionals’ Meet on “Amrit Kaal of Viksit Bharat” held in Rudrapur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 12 Jun: A professionals’ meet was organised today at a private hotel in Rudrapur on the theme, “Amrit Kaal of Viksit Bharat: Service, Good Governance, and Welfare of the Poor”, marking the completion of 11 years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Minister Ganesh Joshi, followed by his visit to an exhibition showcasing key achievements and public welfare schemes implemented during the past 11 years of the Modi Government.

In his address, Minister Joshi said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken unprecedented strides in development over the past 11 years. Numerous schemes have been launched for the upliftment of women, farmers, youth, labourers, and the underprivileged, ensuring that the benefits reach the last person in the line.”

He emphasised that service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor have been the hallmark of this government, which is now moving forward with the vision of building a “Viksit Bharat”. He also highlighted India’s growing global stature, stating that this era is a symbol of inclusive development and transformative governance.

Minister Joshi added that through initiatives such as providing homes, toilets, electricity, cooking gas, free ration, and quality healthcare to the poor, the government has embodied the spirit of “Antyodaya”. He praised the Modi Government for not only designing visionary policies but also ensuring their effective on-ground implementation, with special focus on women, farmers, youth, and small entrepreneurs.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s decisive leadership and mentioned the recently successful “Operation Sindoor”. Concluding his remarks, Minister Joshi called upon all citizens to embrace the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” and contribute to nation-building.

Present on the occasion were Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora, District BJP President Kamal Jindal, BJP State Spokesperson Vinod Suyal, Amit Narang, Prakash Harmola, Vinita Saxena, Harman Chaudhary, Prem Singh Rana, Uttam Singh, and many others.