Doon Distt admin issues purchase orders for 884 LED Screens for schools

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Jun: District Magistrate Savin Bansal has intensified efforts to modernise government schools in Dehradun district under the ambitious ‘Project Utkarsh’, aimed at enhancing digital education and infrastructure. The administration has issued purchase orders for 884 large LED TVs to be installed in 168 secondary schools, ensuring students from government institutions have access to the same resources as their counterparts in private schools.

With financial support amounting to Rs 6 crores, mobilised through the Mineral Trust, District Plan, and CSR funds, the project is rapidly progressing towards equipping schools with modern facilities, including furniture, sports infrastructure, libraries, and digital classrooms. The GeM portal has uploaded the bid for LED screens, marking another step in the transformation of classrooms following the installation of whiteboards, lighting, outdoor sports facilities, kitchens, and electricity supply.

Public-sector giants ONGC and HUDCO have extended their backing, with ONGC furnishing schools and HUDCO installing LED screens, LED bulbs, and essential amenities. The district administration emphasised that this initiative is not merely an announcement but a concrete effort to make government schools self-reliant, preparing students to compete academically with those in private institutions.

A separate allocation of Rs 3.67 crores from the Mining Trust has also been placed at the Education Department’s disposal specifically for digital classroom enhancement. The purchase orders for LED screens have been formally issued through the GeM portal, ensuring their swift installation in schools across the district.

Additionally, the administration has earmarked Rs 1 crore for basic infrastructure improvements, including whiteboards, dual LED lights in classrooms, furniture, and outdoor sports facilities, with implementation overseen by the Chief Education Officer. Schools in Dehradun will also introduce mandatory access to newspapers, magazines, dictionaries, and biographies of great personalities, allowing students to integrate academic learning with insights into inspiring figures from India and beyond.

As part of this drive, education officials have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential facilities, including lighting, potable water, sanitation, and maintenance of water tanks, alongside the provision of nutritious food. The administration aims to expand these reforms to all schools, reinforcing Uttarakhand’s commitment to progressive education.