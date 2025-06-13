District Admin invites tenders for 28 new fair price shops in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Jun: In a move to improve ration distribution and reduce long queues at existing outlets, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has initiated the tender process for 28 new government fair price shops across the district. Taking further action on a previously proposed file, Bansal instructed the District Supply Officer (DSO) to invite online applications for the allotment of these shops in various Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council areas. Originally set between 7 and 27 May, the deadline for applications has now been extended to 15 June 2025.

The proposed fair price shops will be opened in locations such as Deepnagar, Chakshahnagar, Defence Colony, Karagi, Dehrakhas, Vidya Vihar, Banjarawala, Muslim Basti, Brahminwala, Sanskrutik Lok Colony, Brahampuri (Dehradun), Natthuwala, Balawala (Mianwala), Barighat Canal Road, Doon Vihar Jakhan (Dalanwala), Ambedkar Chowk, Adhaitanand Marg, Mukherjee Chowk, IDPL, Indiranagar, Ashutosh Nagar (Rishikesh Municipal Corporation), Lakhibag, Muslim Colony, Bharuwala, Inderpuri Farm Dikota, Bhandaribagh (Clement Town), Chukhhuwala (Connaught Place), Barlowganj (Mussoorie Municipal Council), Harbanshwala, Maheshwari Vihar, Jain Plot, Nehrugram, Danda Lakhaond (Raipur), Shanti Vihar, Govindgarh, Vijay Park (Premnagar), and Choyla-Chandrabani (Sahaspur).

It may be recalled that Dehradun district currently has 3,87,954 ration cards, including 37,312 Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards, 2,19,827 Primary Household cards, and 1,30,815 Uttarakhand State Food Scheme cards. So far, 35,393 cards have been verified, while 1,445 have been cancelled. To ensure accurate distribution, the DM has directed the DSO to form teams and carry out thorough verification of ration cards across all categories.