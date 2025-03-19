15 PCS officers transferred

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Just a day after some IAS and PCS officers were transferred, the government today transferred 15 more PCS officers. Late last night, more than 20 officers were reshuffled. This has been followed today by the transfer of 15 PCS officers. It is being speculated that these transfers have been done in the wake of Prem Chand Aggarwal’s resignation as minister, marking a phase of notable adjustments in the government and administration.

Among those transferred include SDM Dehradun Shalini Negi who has been shifted as SDM Uttarkashi. At the same time, Apoorva Singh, PCS Officer of 2017 batch, presently serving as SDM Tehri has been shifted as SDM Dehradun.

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Uttarakhand government has transferred over 20 IPS officers.

The PCS officers affected by the transfers ordered today are Shiv Charan Dwivedi, ADM Nainital, who has been shifted as Executive Director, Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Sansthan, Udham Singh Nagar. Vivek Kumar Rai has been moved from Municipal Commissioner, Kashipur, to Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Nainital. Nirmala, presently posted as Deputy Director, Mandi Parishad, Rudrapur has been transferred as SDM, Udham Singh Nagar. SDM Udham Singh Nagar, Ravindra Bisht has been transferred as Deputy Director, Mandi Parishad, Rudrapur. At the same time SDM Uttarkashi, Gopal Singh Chauhan has been appointed as Chief Manager, Sugar Mill Bajpur.

The reshuffle reflects the government’s efforts to address administrative needs and streamline governance during this period of transition. Additional developments regarding these transfers are expected in the coming days. Apoorva Singh, PCS Officer of 2017 batch, presently serving as SDM Tehri has been shifted as SDM Dehradun now. Joint Secretary MDDA Kusum has been shifted as City Magistrate Haridwar. Others include Anurag Arya shifted as SDM Champawat, Sohan Singh as SDM Chamoli, Santosh Pandey, Himanshu Kafaltia, Akash Joshi, Ashish Ghildiyal and Gaurav Chatwal.