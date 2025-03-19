Asha Nautiyal clarifies – no ban on entry of non-Hindus in Kedarnath

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Even before the doors of the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand open, a controversy has emerged over a demand for banning entry of individuals who pollute the sacred site by selling non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Allegations are that the sitting MLA, Asha Nautiyal, has demanded ban on entry of non-Hindus in Kedarnath Dham and this has sparked a heated debate.

However, local MLA Asha Nautiyal today clarified that there is no ban on non-Hindus visiting the shrine.

BJP MLA Asha Nautiyal, representing the Kedarnath assembly seat, had allegedly raised this demand during a meeting in Rudraprayag on 11 March. She had cited complaints that some non-Hindus were selling liquor and meat in and around the Dham, tarnishing its sanctity. Nautiyal initially called for a complete ban on the entry of non-Hindus into Kedarnath Dham. However, following the controversy that followed her alleged demand, she has sought to clarify that there is no ban on entry of non-Hindus in Kedarnath Dham, with the hope that the controversy will be over.

It may be recalled that the Congress party had strongly opposed Nautiyal’s initial demand, though the local residents have expressed support for her concerns about preserving the sanctity of the Dham. Local businessmen have pointed out that the consumption of alcohol and meat along the trekking route and at Yatra halts offends the faith of pilgrims and residents, alike.

Kedarnath Dham is not only a major centre of faith for Sanatan Dharma but also a significant hub for local businesses. Thousands of traders flock to Kedar Valley each year after the shrine’s doors open, contributing to the economic progress of Uttarakhand. However, the alleged sale of liquor and meat in the area has raised concerns about the Dham’s identity and the faith of its devotees.

Over the years, incidents involving the sale of alcohol and meat in Kedarnath Dham and its vicinity have surfaced, with videos often going viral on social media. This year, the local administration, government, and public representatives are taking the issue seriously ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which begins on 30 April. The doors of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to open on 2 May.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reviewed preparations for the Yatra in a meeting with relevant departments in Dehradun. District-level meetings have also been held. About a week ago, Rudraprayag in-charge minister and cabinet minister Saurabh Bahuguna met Teerth Purohits, the traders, hotel operators, and taxi operators associated with Kedarnath Dham. During the meeting, complaints were raised about the sale of liquor and meat in restricted areas around the Dham. In response, Bahuguna directed the Rudraprayag DM and SSP to take strict action against those involved in such activities.

The controversy surrounding Kedarnath Dham has added a new dimension to the preparations for this year’s Chardham Yatra. While Nautiyal’s revised statement has tempered the debate, the opposition continues to question the government’s handling of law and order in the region.