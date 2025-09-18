176 persons, from Karligad, Seragaon and Kulhan shifted to safer locations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Sep: In view of the ongoing disaster, the Dehradun district administration has been actively conducting relief operations under the direction of District Magistrate Savin Bansal. The disaster affected families sheltered in relief camps are being relocated to nearby safe locations, primarily the hotels, to ensure better living conditions. District Magistrate Savin Bansal is reported to be continuously monitoring rescue efforts and coordinating with departments to streamline relief work across the district. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing in the severely affected region of Majad Karligad.

Strict instructions have been issued by the DM to ensure that all affected individuals are shifted to safe and hygienic locations, with proper arrangements for food, sanitation, and health check-ups. In compliance with these directives, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi has relocated 60 disaster-affected persons, previously housed at the primary school in Nagal Hatnala, to Hotel Himalayan View. Additionally, 60 people from Karligad have been shifted to Himalayan View, 32 persons from Seragaon to Era Resort, and 76 from Kulhan to Hill View.

The DM has reiterated that each affected person must be relocated to a clean and secure facility, and that health screenings must be conducted without fail. Acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration is ensuring that all possible amenities are extended to the disaster-affected population.

To facilitate this, five hotels, Vibes Line, Iceberg, Heli Resort and Restaurant, Hotel Hill View, and Pearl Inn, have been requisitioned by the district administration. Ten personnel have been deployed across these locations, with the District Tourism Development Officer appointed as the nodal officer and the Assistant Block Development Officer of Raipur designated as the assistant nodal officer. For the convenience of the affected individuals, two staff members have been assigned to each hotel.

With permission from the CM, the district administration today also air-dropped ration supplies to the disaster-hit villages of Phulet, Sarkhet Chamrauli, Silla, Kyara, and surrounding areas. Under the leadership of SDM Kumkum Joshi, ration kits were also airlifted and dropped in villages that have lost connectivity due to the disaster, affecting nearly 60 families. The Dehradun administration has so far delivered 150 kits containing essential items such as pulses, rice, flour, salt, sugar, biscuits, and roasted gram. Each kit weighs approximately 15 to 20 kilograms and has been successfully airlifted to the affected villages.

In addition, in Dalanwala’s MDDA Colony, normal life had been severely affected after heavy rainfall caused debris and silt to accumulate on roads and enter houses, disrupting daily activities.

Taking swift cognisance of the situation, DM Bansal directed the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and the Nagar Nigam to undertake immediate removal of the debris in order to provide prompt relief to the residents.

Following the directive, both MDDA and Nagar Nigam teams swung into action this afternoon, deploying labourers and JCB machines to clear the accumulated debris. The work is being carried out on a war footing so that the affected residents may get speedy respite.