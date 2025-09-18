Nature’s fury abates in Mussoorie, relief & restoration work picks up pace

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 17 Sep: Torrential rains over the past few days disrupted normal life in Mussoorie. Landslides, road and bridge collapses have cut Mussoorie off from Dehradun. However, the situation is rapidly improving. The government and administration have launched relief and restoration efforts on a war footing.

The main bridge connecting Mussoorie and Dehradun was completely damaged due to heavy rains, causing significant hardship for thousands of tourists and locals stranded in the city. The Public Works Department has now begun work on constructing a Bailey bridge, which is in its final stages.



The administration estimates that the bridge will be completed by late Wednesday evening, after which traffic for two-wheeled vehicles and light vehicles will be partially restored.

Due to the rains, a large amount of debris and stones accumulated on many major and connecting roads in Mussoorie. Several teams from the Public Works Department are working day and night to remove debris and clear the roads. The work is being carried out on a war footing with the help of JCBs, dumpers, and labourers.



Due to the disaster, a large number of tourists were stranded in Mussoorie. The administration has arranged alternate routes and resources to ensure the safe return of these tourists to their destinations. With the cooperation of the Municipal Corporation, police, hotel association, and homestay operators, food, water, and accommodation are being provided to the stranded tourists.



Mussoorie Municipal Council President Meera Saklani personally visited the affected areas and distributed food and water to the locals. Speaking to reporters, she said that the rains and landslides have severely affected various parts of Mussoorie. The main roads have been damaged and bridges have been washed away. However, the government, administration, and municipality are fully engaged in relief work. Meera Saklani stopped along the way and provided food and water to people walking from Mussoorie to Dehradun, demonstrating the administration’s humanitarian compassion.

The Municipal Chairperson stated that the cooperation of the people of Mussoorie is crucial in this time of disaster. She appealed to all citizens to ignore rumours and support the administration. She also stated that the priority is to restore roads and bridges as quickly as possible so that life can return to normal. “It is our responsibility to transport tourists to safe destinations and provide relief to local residents,” she affirmed. Councillors Gauri Thapliyal, Amit Bhatt, Shivani Bharti, Virendra, Jake Jafri, and many others were present on the occasion.