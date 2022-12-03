2-day consultative workshop on Bharat@100 held at HBNGU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: The two day consultative workshop on Bharat@100 (India@2047), organised by Pahle India Foundation (PIF), Indian Himalayan Central University Consortium (IHCUC), Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) and coordinated by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), HNB Garhwal University, concluded today.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, the former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, and the founder Chairman of Pahle India Foundation, was the Chief Guest. Chancellor Dr Yogendra Narain chaired the session on the first day. Vice-Chancellor Professor Annapurna Nautiyal coordinated the event. The workshop was attended by the IHCUC heads of institutions or their representatives.

Dr Rajiv Kumar said on the occasion that India is undergoing a socio, economic and political transition. It is a diverse country and one policy does not fit the entire country. It is in this context he identified the need for collaboration among institutions to develop a policy framework for the country by the time it celebrates its 100th Independence Day. Pehle India Foundation has identified 8 themes for which experts would be empanelled and IHCUC would play a major role. The themes include (i) science & technology, digital economy, (ii) MSMEs, supply chain and globally competitive manufacturing, (iii) climate change and sustainability, (iv) agriculture and natural resources, (v) global political economy (vi) urbanisation, (vii) human resource development, (viii) macro economics and financial research.

Professor Annapurna Nautiyal stated that IHCUC is the best platform to discuss the issues related to waste management, human resource development, identification of political-cultural needs, and to find solutions. She reiterated that there is a need to make the youth civic minded and discipline oriented.

Chancellor Dr Yogendra Narain added that the 8 themes identified by PFI have wide ramifications for society. He reiterated the need to go back to the concept of ‘Providing Urban facilities in Rural Areas (PURA)’, which was envisioned by former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. Scientists, professors, vice chancellors of IHCUC institutions shared their opinions and made policy suggestions for a better India in 2047.

An MoU on mutual collaboration was signed between Pahle India Foundation and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

On the second day, there was a consultative workshop on the same theme with the students of HNB Garhwal University. Professor Annapurna Nautiyal chaired the session and Director of IQAC, Prof RC Sundriyal coordinated the event. Students from all streams of the university actively participated in the brain storming session and provided their views on the kind of India they envision for the future. They also provided key policy suggestions that were well taken by the house. Impressed by the students’ response, Ravi, MD of PHI, offered internships and placements for the students of HNBGU. The workshop concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Prof RC Sundriyal. The workshop was attended by deans of schools, campus directors, faculty members, students and research scholars of the University.