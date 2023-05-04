2 day Workshop on Thesis Protocol Writing begins at SGRRIMHS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 May: On 3-4 May, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences is organising a Workshop on Thesis Protocol Writing in collaboration with Institute of Applied Statistics under the Dr Padam Singh R&D Scheme.

This workshop is being held in continuation of a series of workshop held on 26-27 April. This workshop was held under the guidance of Organising President Dr Yashbir Dewan, Vice Chancellor, SGRRU, Dr RK Verma, Principal, SGRRIMHS, and Organising Secretary Dr Puneet Ohri, Vice Principal, SGRRIMHS.

The workshop was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Dr Sulekha Nautiyal, Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, SGRRIMHS, Dr Kajal Gupta, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Guest Speakers Dr Manish Nigam, Professor & Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, ABVGMC, Vidisha, and National Coordinator of Dr Padam Singh R&D Scheme & Additional Director, Institute of Applied Sciences, Dr Shubham Pandey. The workshop was attended by senior faculty members of SGRRIMHS including Dr Megha Luthra, Dr Vani Sharma, Dr Sudha Spandana, Dr Romila Rawat, Dr Rupali Gupta and Dr Shalki Mattas, State Coordinator (Uttarakhand) of Dr Padam Singh R&D Scheme.

This was followed by interactive sessions taken by Dr Manish Nigam and Dr Shubham Pandey, which were attended by around 50 postgraduate students, scholars and faculty members of SGRRU. This workshop focussed on enlightening the delegates on how to improve the quality of their research work. It focussed on enriching their knowledge about fundamentals of statistics, various types of data and data analysis methods and how to effectively review literature and infer the data. It also provided a platform for the delegates to discuss their queries and they utilised this opportunity to the fullest by discussing the stumbling blocks they may be facing in their research work.