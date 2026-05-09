Interaction held with Indian Army at Hilton’s School on ‘Op Sindoor’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 May: The Indian Army conducted an inspiring and enlightening interactive session at Hilton’s School on “Operation Sindoor” and its remarkable achievements marking the first anniversary of the operation. Colonel P Harikrishnan addressed the students and staff, emphasising the values of discipline, dedication, patriotism and preparedness for the future. He encouraged the students to excel in all fields of activity and prepare themselves for roles as future leaders.

The session offered students a deeper understanding of the courage, sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces towards safeguarding the integrity and welfare of the nation. The inspiring interaction motivated students to imbibe the ideals of patriotism, responsibility, resilience and national service, while fostering a greater sense of respect and pride for the Indian Army.