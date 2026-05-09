Dhirendra Pratap seeks justice for statehood agitationists, alleges betrayal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 May: Former chairman of the Uttarakhand Rajya Andolankari Kalyan Parishad and Pradesh Congress vice-president Dhirendra Pratap today addressed a press conference at the Congress office, and recalled that the Uttarakhand statehood movement was not merely a demand for a geographical entity but a struggle for the identity of the hills, the future of youth, the sacrifices of women and the collective aspirations of the people. He reminded that many activists had laid down their lives, thousands endured jail terms and years of struggle eventually realised the dream of a separate Uttarakhand.

Pratap alleged that the BJP Government has ignored the core vision of statehood, which was rooted in health, education and employment. He said liquor and mining mafia enjoy government patronage while crimes against women are rising, creating an atmosphere of fear. He stressed that the people feel betrayed as the ideals of the movement are being eroded. He demanded the setting up of fast-track courts for cases registered during the statehood agitation and lamented that activists who brought Uttarakhand into existence continue to face neglect even after 25 years, struggling for recognition and basic facilities.

Pratap pointed out that while successive governments have made announcements for the welfare of activists, implementation on the ground remains weak. Many eligible activists are still entangled in the identification process, and several families face economic and social hardships. He urged the government to prioritise the dignity and rights of activists, complete the pending identification process swiftly, provide honourable facilities to activists and dependents, and introduce programmes to connect youth with the history of the statehood movement. He said policies must reflect the spirit of the struggle that created Uttarakhand.

Pratap stated that the people of Uttarakhand can never forget the contribution of the activists. The government, too, should respect the sentiments of these activists and work earnestly towards resolving their issues.

Those present on the occasion included Congress State General Secretary Ajay Singh, State Spokesperson of Congress Dr Pratima Singh, Mahesh Joshi, Harendra Singh Baba and Devendra Singh.