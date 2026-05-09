Man-eater leopard shot dead in Pauri Garhwal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 8 May: The terror of the man-eater leopard that had gripped Pauri Garhwal district for the past few weeks finally came to an end when the forest department team finally shot the animal in Bamthi village. The leopard had reportedly attacked and killed a woman named Sita Devi two weeks earlier, sparking fear across the region and compelling the villagers to demand immediate action. After an extended search operation and continuous patrolling, the department achieved success late last night when the leopard was identified and shot on the spot.

It may be recalled that on 23 April, Sita Devi was working near her house in the fields when the leopard in the ambush pounced on her and killed her instantly. The incident naturally created lot of panic in Bamthi and surrounding villages. The villagers had been since then pressing the forest department to eliminate the threat. In response, departmental shooters and staff were deployed in the area, cages were set up at several locations and regular patrols were conducted. On 4 May, a young leopard was trapped in one of the cages and later rescued to Pauri, but villagers insisted that it was not the same animal responsible for the fatal attack. The department thereafter intensified its search operation for the culprit leopard.

After nearly two weeks of relentless effort, the team last night succeeded in tracking down the man-eater and neutralising it. The villagers have expressed relief at the outcome and they say that the atmosphere of fear has finally eased. The forest officials have also assured that surveillance in the area would continue to ensure the safety of residents.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SD) Ayesha Bisht said the department staff had been stationed in the region since the fatal attack, conducting regular patrols in the village and the nearby forests. She explained that shooters were prepared to tranquillise the leopard and, if necessary, eliminate it as a last resort. She confirmed that the operation concluded successfully last night and that the leopard was shot dead.

She added that the carcass is being sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken as per the directions of the senior officials. District Panchayat member Anuj Kumar has praised the forest department team for working with full diligence from the very first day. He said the killing of the leopard has brought relief to the villagers and reduced the fear that had prevailed since the attack.