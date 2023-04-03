2 killed in bus mishap on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 2 Apr: An Uttarakhand Roadways bus, UK07PA-4178, went out of control and plunged downhill near Shergarhi, ITBP, on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road, killing 2 out of the 40 people on board. The other passengers have also suffered serious injuries and have been sent to higher centres in Dehradun with the help of 108 ambulances after receiving first aid.

As soon as the incident was reported, the personnel of Mussoorie Police, SDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and Fire Service reached the spot and after a rescue operation for about 2 hours with the help of local people, the passengers were rescued and taken to hospital. The bus was going from Mussoorie to Dehradun from Mussoorie Picture Palace Bus Stand towards Dehradun. At around 12.20 p.m. the bus suddenly went out of control and fell into a deep ditch.

Local people reported the incident to Mussoorie Police after which rescue teams reached the spot. District Magistrate Sonika and SSP Dilip Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The SSP told reporters said that, prima facie, it seemed negligence of the driver. According to him, the condition of three of the injured remained critical. He said that people need to be made aware about traffic rules. District Magistrate Sonika Singh said a magisterial inquiry would be conducted into the incident. Two women have been declared dead by the doctors. Six have been discharged after first aid.

The two deceased were Sudha, wife of Sudhakar Lakheda r/o Mussoorie, aged 40 years; and Mehak daughter of Sudhakar Lakheda, 15 years of age.