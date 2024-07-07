2 Students of Graphic Era will shine in Paris Olympics

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 July: Two students of Graphic Era will shine in the Paris Olympics this time. Poster boy of badminton Lakshya Sen and athletics star Suraj Panwar will exhibit their talent and capabilities in these Olympic games. They both are students of Graphic Era.

Winner of the Canada Open, Commonwealth Games and Thomas Cup in badminton, Lakshya Sen is a student of MBA in Graphic Era. On 22 May, in Graphic Era’s welcome ceremony, Lakshya Sen said that his goal is to win gold in the Commonwealth, World Championship and then in Olympics as well. He is steadily moving towards his goal now. He mentioned that the respect and affection he received from Graphic Era is an inspiration to move forward.

Suraj Panwar will represent India in race walking mixed marathon. Winner of a gold medal in the 2018 Youth Olympics, Suraj has won medals in many national and international competitions. He won silver medal in the Asian Athletics Championship in the year 2018. Suraj Panwar has won many medals and is pursuing BBA from Graphic Era.

Suraj Panwar, who reached Bangalore before heading to Paris for the Olympics, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him off after giving his blessings and best wishes for the competition. Suraj Panwar has asked his colleagues in Graphic Era to study hard as well as play games and has urged them to keep their body healthy by participating in sports and activities. He said that his event of race walk mixed marathon will be held on 7 August. While expressing his gratitude towards Graphic Era and Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, he assured that he would give his best in the Olympics and put everything on the line to win gold for the country.

Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala has expressed his faith on both of his students for winning gold. He said the entire Graphic Era is cheering for them. Both students of online courses are an inspiration for more than 30,000 students of Graphic Era.