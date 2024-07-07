Chikankari Exhibition opens at Tanshi Art Studio

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Jul: Dr Charu Chauhan, Chairperson, FLO Uttarakhand, in collaboration with Tanshi Art Studio, has organised a Chikankari Exhibition. It was inaugurated by Dr Geeta Khanna, Sr Vice Chairperson, Flo Uttarakhand here, today, along with Maansi Rastogi, Anuradha Malla and Gigi Pathak.

It’s a two-day exhibition that will continue till 6 July.

President Rakhi Nagalia and members of Navchetna Women’s Club were also present, including Sangeeta Gupta, Monica Agarwal and Barkha Gupta.

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) is an All-India organisation for women. It empowers women through collective vision and collaborative action, fostering sustainable progress, promoting individual businesses, and creating an aspirational organisation for women across the country.

The exhibition will help recognize the legacy of Mass Chikan – a brand that has woven chikankari excellence from humble beginnings to global recognition. It has preserved this timeless craft while embracing innovation. Its commitment to empowering artisans and uplifting lives is commendable.

Tanshi Arts Studio, run by artist Smrity Lal, known for its vibrant Resin Art workshops and captivating paintings, provides a perfect backdrop for this celebration. It also supports artisans, textiles and handloom industries.