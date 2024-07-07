Sardar Randhir Singh attends Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 5 July: Sardar Randhir Singh, Executive President of the Asian Olympic Council, visited Parmarth Niketan with his family today. Everyone participated in the world famous Ganga Aarti in the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan.

Swami Chidanand presented a divine Rudraksh plant and motivated people to plant trees, recalling that Patiala State has made an important contribution to India’s independence.

Swami Chidanand held a special discussion to include Yoga in the Asian Games programme.

Sardar Randhir Singh said, “I had participated in the Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan last time and heard the speech of Swami Chidanand on the subject of Yoga, which impressed me so much that I worked on this proposal with his inspiration. On 26 June, Dr PT Usha, President of Indian Olympic Association, also wrote a letter strongly advocating the inclusion of Yoga in the Asian Games programme, in which she urged the Asian sports community to include the ancient Indian discipline that promotes physical and mental health.” He said it is important for India to lead efforts to include Yoga in the biggest sports events.