23rd Founder’s Day of Asian School begins with Subject Exhibitions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Oct: The Founder’s Day Celebrations of The Asian School started today with the inauguration of the Subject Exhibitions put up by the various departments. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Srishti Marwah, who hails from Dehradun and is a professional makeup artist. She has a degree in German Honours from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. She is also actively involved in social and charity work. Director Vartika Sah Juneja, who is a part of the management of the Asian School and is involved in academics, a Chartered Accountant by qualification with 7 years of work experience in Taxation with EY and Pricewater House Coopers, was the Guest of Honour.

The exhibits were based on the theme, ‘Utsav’, 75 Years of Independence. There were unparalleled displays from each department, one better than the other. The Art and Craft department exhibited bamboo craft and clay models – structure of the Kedarnath Temple, the Titanic and many more were carved out of bamboo. The art department reflected changes in the living standard of villages, transformation from traditional to contemporary and Mandala art. The English language department glorified post independence Indian authors and there was enactment, elocution and declamation by the students and display of handmade sketches of the authors. Another major attraction was the Lippan Art and portrayal of the work of eminent Indian artists and the journey of painting after independence by the Painting department.

Commerce exhibition spoke loud about FASTAG and before and after GST, the Science department brought forth working models of chemical snow and distillation of water in Chemistry; progress in the field of reproductive health, medical technology, organic farming, etc., in Biology; and smart stick for the blind, hydraulic lift, rain detecting granary, etc., in Physics. Mathematics department not lagging behind showcased geometric city and applications of geometry. The Humanities department worked on the nation from colonisation to post independence to progress past independence. The IT people boasted of satellite transmission, topologies and radars, etc.

On the other hand, the juniors caught the attention through street plays, rap songs, depicting evolution of India since Independence in EVS and tastefully using waste and jute to make flower pots, vases, etc., accompanied by drawings on Indian folk art and Diwali.

The exhibition was open for parents and students. The guests expressed joy and took keen interest in the exhibition. Also present on the occasion were Vice President, The Asian School, Madanjeet Singh, Director, The Asian School, Gaganjot Juneja, Director, Academics, AVD Thapliyal, Special Guest Col Sumit Datta, Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Head, Senior School, Mukesh Nangia, Dy Head Junior School Surabhi Narula, parents, students and the entire staff.